State disputes claim 100K noncitizens registered to vote

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania election officials say there’s no evidence to back up a claim that more than 100,000 noncitizen immigrants had been registered to vote in the state.

Election officials were responding Wednesday to a conservative group’s lawsuit seeking access to records of Pennsylvania’s efforts to remove noncitizen immigrants from voter registration lists.

The state acknowledged in 2016 that a glitch in Pennsylvania’s electronic driver’s licensing system mistakenly let noncitizen immigrants register to vote.

The lawsuit was filed Monday. It cites the December testimony of a Republican election official from Philadelphia, who said the state had initially found more than 100,000 matches of voter records with driver license numbers that had a noncitizen designation.

But the official also testified that the actual number could only be thousands or tens of thousands.

The state says it’s fixed the registration problem.