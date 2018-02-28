Police show skimmer found at Lancaster gas station

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – There are now pictures of a card skimmer that was found at a Lancaster gas station earlier this month.

Lancaster police released photos of the skimmer that was found on an ATM inside the Sunoco A-Plus at 111 West Orange Street on Feb. 16.

One picture shows the green card slot with the skimmer on the back. Another shows a device that appears to have a battery pack and camera to record PINs.

“This looks like someone planted it with the intention of coming back and retrieving the data at a later time,” police Lt. Bill Hickey said.

Hickey said investigators are still trying to determine if the device was Bluetooth enabled, meaning the criminals would have immediate access to bank accounts.

“At first glance, it appears this device was utilizing a pinhole camera to capture PIN information as people were typing it into the keypad,” he said.

A manager at the convenience store said police are looking at surveillance video to see who may have planted the device.

Police are telling anyone who used the ATM to check their bank accounts. He added that its always a good idea to check card slots for possible skimmers.

“If you feel that something is not right, my recommendation is to bring it to the attention of the location that has the ATM inside or attached to it,” he said. “If you don’t feel comfortable, go find another point of purchase, take it somewhere else.”