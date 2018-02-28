Police searching for missing Millersburg-area man

By Published: Updated:

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a Dauphin County man who went missing early Wednesday.

Jordan M. Cave, 29, of Upper Paxton Township, walked away from his home around 1:30 a.m., state police in Lykens said.

Cave is 5’10” tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and a goatee.

Cave was last seen wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt, black jogging pants, and light brown boots. Police said he also has mental health issues.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Lykens at 717-362-8700.

