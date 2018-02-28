Pennsylvania’s maple syrup season drips to a close

ELLIOTTSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania maple syrup producers appear to be putting the finishing touches on the 2018 tapping season.

“Not a lot in here today,” said Sarah Hardy of Elliottsburg, Perry County. “The sap has stopped running, pretty much.”

Hardy, 12, is assisting her dad, Dennis, a hobbyist syrup maker who’s operated Hardy’s Maple Syrup for the past decade. At first, Sarah would scavenge the nearby woods for pine cones and sticks that she would give to her dad to burn in his wood-fueled evaporator. Now, she maintains a handful of sap collection buckets hanging from tapped red maple trees on the perimeter of their yard.

“Its fascinating to see how it all happens,” said Sarah. “Its fun to be outside and have something to do in the winter.”

While Sarah’s trees contribute several gallons of sap to the annual harvest, the majority of the Hardy’s sap is harvested at a family cabin site several miles away.

“I have about 260 trees tapped there,” said Dennis. “They’re connected by tubes, which I have hooked up to a vacuum that pumps the sap into a holding tank.”

Dennis carries a 300-gallon tank in the back of a pickup truck in which he transports the sap back to his home for processing in his sugar house.

“I use reverse osmosis to remove most of the water from the sap first. That is a real time saver. It saves the amount of wood I burn,” said Dennis, who has invested in more sophisticated equipment over the years since his hobby has grown into a small side business. “I came home with about 160 gallons of sap yesterday. I was able to reduce that down to about 40 gallons by taking the water out.”

The refined liquid is then transferred into the evaporator, which can process about 40 gallons of sap into syrup in about 90 minutes. On average, it takes 40-50 gallons of raw sap to create a single gallon of pure maple syrup.

“Pennsylvania has the trees,” said Dennis. “Our season seems to be coming earlier and earlier. What you really need is that freeze, thaw, freeze, thaw cycle which usually happens between mid January and mid February. It can come a little earlier, and sometimes it goes a little longer. It’s when the trees send the sap up to nourish the branches and the buds start forming.”

According to the USDA, Pennsylvanians produced 139,000 gallons of maple syrup in 2017, with an estimated economic impact of $4.5 million.

For Dennis, who sells maple syrup and and other maple-flavored products at local community events, says he’s made enough money over the years to pay for his equipment. However, financial gain is not what keeps him coming back to the sugar house each year.

“Teenage girls sometimes don’t want to spend time with parents,” he laughs. “I think this is kind of cool. She (Sarah) wants to spend a little time with me, so I’m happy with that.”

There are several maple festivals happening across the Midstate in the coming weeks:

Dauphin County

Lancaster County

Adams County

York County