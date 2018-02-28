Pennsylvania sets deer-disease rules for more hunters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – There are new rules for people who hunt deer in parts of Lancaster, Lebanon, and Berks counties.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has established a disease management area in 346 square miles of northeastern Lancaster County, southeastern Lebanon County, and western Berks County.

The management area is intended to slow the spread of chronic wasting disease.

A white-tailed deer at a breeding farm in West Cocalico Township was found to have the disease earlier this month. A second deer born and raised on the farm then harvested from a Wisconsin hunting preserve also tested positive.

Harvested deer may not be transported whole outside the disease management area. High-risk parts including the head and backbone must be removed and disposed of before meat, antlers and other low-risk parts are transported from the area.

Hunters in the management areas are also prohibited from using urine-based deer attractants.

The northern part of the disease management area, DMA 4, runs roughly between the cities of Lebanon and Reading. The DMA includes the boroughs of Adamstown, Denver, Ephrata, Mohnton, Richland, Womelsdorf and Wyomissing.

State Game Lands 46, 220, 225, 274 and 425 are included.

Chronic wasting disease attacks the brain and is always fatal to deer, elk, and moose. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said there is no strong evidence it can infect humans or livestock.