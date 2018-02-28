Narrow streets in Allison Hill are causing concern among residents who are experiencing damage to their cars

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — South 14th Street looks like an ordinary one way street. But cars parking on both sides create a tight squeeze for trucks, including emergency vehicles. Cindy Sanderson has lived in the neighborhood for ten years. She says that a lot of parked cars get hit often.

“My car has been hit six times in recent years,” said Sanderson. “A lot of people park a portion of their car on the sidewalk to create more room, so their cars won’t get damaged.”

Sanderson said the city recently sent out notices alerting residents that they will being issuing fines of $30 to people who park cars on sidewalks. Some who live in Allison Hill attended Tuesday night’s City Council meeting to express their concerns.

Lewis Duffy has lived in Harrisburg for 30 years. He hopes the city will do the right thing. “I hope they hold off on issuing fines,” said Duffy, “I think they should take a hard look at the problem before they begin handing out fines.”

Public Works Director Aarron Johnson told abc27 that he along with Councilman Westburn Majors will investigate the concerns in the very near future.