CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Middlesex Township police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Siena Macnamara has been missing since Feb. 24 and was last seen at the Rodeway Inn on the Harrisburg Pike.

Police said she has been contacting friends through Instagram and other social media but has not said where she is. It’s believed she is still in the Carlisle area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Middlesex Township police at 717-249-7191.