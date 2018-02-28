Man convicted of arson at Lancaster tire shop

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been found guilty of setting fire to an auto repair shop.

Andy Irizarry, 37, was convicted Tuesday of felony arson and conspiracy for the Dec. 10, 2016, fire at Doctor Tire, at 444 South Prince Street.

He will be sentenced after a background check is completed in about two months.

The district attorney’s office said a Molotov cocktail was thrown into a window of the repair shop, and additional gasoline was used to set the building ablaze.

No one was inside at the time.