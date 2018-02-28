Lebanon pool won’t open this year

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Expensive upkeep and shrinking attendance are just some reasons why a Lebanon city pool may shut down for good.

City Councilman Cornell Wilson says residents don’t use the city-owned pool like they used to. This week, the council voted to close the pool for the 2018 season after repair work was estimated at $300,000.

The city says they’ve already spent over $60,000 in repairs to it in the last five years.

The 77-year-old pool is one of the oldest above ground pools in the country, and the city says the cost to upkeep it is exceeding their parks and recreation budget.

They recently sent out a survey, and most residents said they hadn’t used the pool for 10 years. However, residents did say they would like to see the money set aside for the pool to be used for other recreation. A go-kart track and outdoor movie theater were just some of the replacement ideas.

“I personally wish it could stay open, but when we look at the cost and how it’s affecting taxpayers, I’m not sure it will,” Wilson said. “I’m also fighting to make sure that we have other alternatives if it does close.”

It’s estimated that the city will save over $100,000 by not opening the pool for the 2018 season.