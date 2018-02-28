Lawmakers vote to form investigative panel in Meehan case

FILE - In this March 20, 2013 file photo, Rep. Patrick Meehan, R-Pa. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. House Speaker Paul Ryan ordered an Ethics Committee investigation Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, after the New York Times reported that Meehan used taxpayer money to settle a complaint that stemmed from his hostility toward a former aide who rejected his romantic overtures. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Leaders of the House Ethics Committee say an investigative panel will examine whether Republican Rep. Patrick Meehan of Pennsylvania engaged in sexual harassment, retaliation or misuse of official resources.

The allegations against Meehan by a former aide came to light in a New York Times story last month. The report said Meehan had settled a sexual harassment complaint with taxpayer money. He denied any wrongdoing.

Meehan has since said he will not seek re-election.

House Speaker Paul Ryan called on the committee to investigate the allegations “fully and immediately,” and said Meehan would submit himself to the committee’s review.

The investigative panel will also review whether Meehan’s former chief of staff, Brian Schubert, engaged in similar conduct.

The Ethics Committee says the panel’s formation doesn’t itself indicate a violation occurred.

