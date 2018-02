HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Work on the George Wade Memorial Bridge will restrict Interstate 81 northbound traffic on Sunday.

The right northbound lane and shoulder will be closed for deck repairs just before the off-ramps for Front Street on the East Shore, according to a PennDOT news release.

The work is scheduled to start at around 6 a.m. and should wrap up by 4 p.m.