Fighting the Opioid Crisis: Update on opioid emergency declaration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Since January 10th, the state’s Department of Health has received 113 reports of babies being born with withdrawal symptoms.

It’s been 45 days since Governor Tom Wolf declared the state’s opioid epidemic a public health emergency. “I’m hoping that this declaration will allow us to work more closely together,” said Wolf.

Which is why he ordered a command center be set up to bring agencies together in order to provide better access to data, and more solutions to solving the crisis. The command center’s Incident Commander, Ray Barishansky is already seeing positive outcomes.

EMT’s are responding positively to an initiative that allows them to leave Naloxone behind with a patient who has overdosed and been revived. “The Naloxone leave behind program gives families the opportunity to keep their loved ones alive. Treatment is only possible for people who are living,” said Barishansky.

Another initiative puts full body scanners in correctional facilities in order to keep drugs out. “So far, no overdoses have been observed in the building since the scanner has been operational,” said Barishansky.

PA Acting Secretary of the Department of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine says the command center has worked exactly as they’d hoped, but with the state’s rate of drug overdoses at more than twice the national average in 2016, the goal of reversing that trend will take time.

“I think that we’re right on schedule. In terms of the initiatives that we’ve been working on. But, we have a lot more work to do,” said Levine.

We asked about Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ announcement yesterday on the Justice Department going after opioid distributors, but they had no comment on that.