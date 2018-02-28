Clouds return today, rain returns tomorrow

What a day yesterday across Central PA! Wall-to-wall sunshine and mild temperatures gave us all a taste of Spring. Don’t get used to it though. Although the sun may try and fight the good fight early today, clouds will return and increase through the afternoon. It will be mild despite the returning clouds with highs in the lower 60s. It should stay rain-free today, with just the slightest chance of a passing sprinkle or shower this evening.The clouds will continue tonight as we get our next rain maker from the Gulf of Mexico tomorrow. Expect periods of rain throughout the day Thursday with a half inch to inch of new rainfall anticipated. Once again, local waterways will need to be monitored due to already running high from last week’s rain and snow melt. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower 50s with an easterly breeze.

Plan for leftover rain showers, combining with snow showers Friday morning as the cold air trails behind the system. The rain/snow showers exit Friday afternoon, with blustery and colder conditions for the remainder of Friday. The weekend remains dry, but seasonably chilly. It stays breezy Saturday and the storm from Thursday continues its slow push north and east. Sunday looks pleasant with highs bouncing back into the 50s with plenty of sunshine. Stay tuned. March will be coming in like a lion and our progressive weather pattern continues!