Central York School District to hold town meeting

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) Administrators in the Central York School District will hold a town meeting in the wake of two school threats that cancelled classes for three days.

The town meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, February 28 at the Central York High School auditorium from 6:30- 8 p.m.

Schools across the country received threats after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Central York received two and decided to cancel classes while police tracked down the person responsible. The move was very concerning for parents and students.

Dr. Michael Snell, the superintendent of Central York, will provide an overview of the current safety protocols in the district. There will also be a panel to answer questions.

Here is a list of the guests that will be featured on a panel:

Daniel Stump, Chief of Police, Springettsbury Township Police Department

Mark Bentzel, Chief of Police, Northern York County Regional Police Department

David Sunday, York County District Attorney

Mike Guido & Mike Hurley, MG Tactical Advantage

Kathy Jansen, WellSpan Health EAP

William James, Municipal Planner/Trainer, York County Office of Emergency Management

District staff is also encouraging the public to review a poll on their website about what topics they should focus on during the meeting. The topics range from installing medal detectors to restricting students belongings in schools.