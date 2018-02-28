Bald eagles locked in battle, rescued from river

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two bald eagles were rescued from the Susquehanna River after a likely aerial battle landed them in the frigid water.

A woman spotted the eagles floating along the bank of the river near Bloomsburg on Sunday. Columbia County Game Warden Rick Deiterich and Scott Township police officers used snare poles to lift the birds to dry land, the Pennsylvania Game Commission posted on its Facebook page.

Deiterich said the eagles were likely fighting over territory and dropped to the ground near the river. He said they apparently tumbled into the water and would not, or could not, let go of one another.

Once the birds were out of the river, they were dried off and taken to the Espy Fire Department building. They were able to release their talons after an hour in the warmth of the building.

Deiterich said the eagles were clutching mostly feathers and skin and had no apparent muscle injuries.

The birds were released from an open bay door at the fire department.