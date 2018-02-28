A debate about guns (without the clichés and cop-outs)

A mass shooting happens. Lives are lost. We mourn. We retreat to our respective political corners and yell at each other. Nothing happens. Another shooting. Rinse and repeat.

Dennis Owens, Kendra Nichols, and Amanda St. Hilaire talk to constable and gun-rights advocate John Bruno and Carol Thornton from Moms Demand Action about shootings, mental health, laws, and the roles guns play in today’s society.

