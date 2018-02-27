Woman charged for fight at Steelton-Highspire High School

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Steelton woman has been charged in connection with a large fight at Steelton-Highspire High School earlier this month.

Shilyn Smith, 29, entered the high school without authorization and enticed her daughter to fight, which created a large crowd, Swatara Township police said.

Smith has been charged with corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children, defiant trespass on school grounds, and related offfenses.

Police said they had to use pepper spray to break up the fight that involved more than 100 students after classes had dismissed on Feb. 14.

