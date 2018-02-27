Vartan development in Susquehanna Township moving forward

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTHM) — Susquehanna Township is moving forward with a major development project.

“This will be the heart of Susquehanna Township and it will truly be a town center,” said Nicole Conway, vice-president of Vartan Group.

The planning commission unanimously approved a preliminary plan for Vartan Group to develop on 58 acres of land off Linglestown Road and Progress Avenue.

“It’s going to be a town center-style development. It’ll be a mix of commercial, retail and residential, a mix of single-family homes and senior housing,” Conway said.

The plan still needs to be approved by the township board of commissioners. Vartan Group hopes to break ground on the project in the fall.