PENBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify their suspect in a business burglary.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers police released a surveillance photo of their suspect. They said he burglarized East Shore Auto, at 2425 Herr Street in Penbrook, on Feb. 3.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the burglary should contact Officer Jesse Foltz at (717) 980-5560 or jfoltz@penbrook.org.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $2,000.