Teen charged with 15 felonies for Central York school threats

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A 13-year-old girl has been charged with 15 felony counts for threats that closed Central York schools for three days last week.

The York County district attorney’s office said the terroristic threats charges against the Central York Middle School student include multiple counts for each school in the district.

The office said the offenses do not meet the criteria to charge the student as an adult.

Springettsbury Township police have said the student made the threats to disrupt classes and get out of school. They said the student will not be coming back to the school.