HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A student has been expelled for having a knife at Holy Name of Jesus School in Lower Paxton Township.

A Harrisburg diocese spokesman said the student showed the pocket knife to classmates last Wednesday. Classmates alerted a teacher and the student turned over the knife without incident.

Police were called and the student was sent home.

The spokesman said the student was expelled because of the incident and for previous trouble at the school.