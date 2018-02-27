Stop the Bleed campaign aims to educate high school students

By Published: Updated:

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM)- The national Stop the Bleed campaign has come to the Midstate and it’s hoping now more than ever to educate high school students.

The campaign received a grant from the American Trauma Society Pennsylvania Division last month.

Stop the Bleed says one of the number one causes of death is uncontrolled bleeding.

Rebekkah Stanko, a registered nurse and Stop the Bleed instructor, says if people are educated, they can greatly increase a person’s chance of survival.

If you would like to learn more about Stop the Bleed, visit their website at www.bleedingcontrol.org/

To get Stop the Bleed training in your school, business, or as an individual, contact Rebekkah Stanko at 717-975-3267 or at rlstanko@geisinger.edu

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s