Senators introduce ‘Blue Alert’ bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Pennsylvania senators have introduced legislation to create an alert system for when police are looking for someone suspected of killing or injuring a law enforcement officer.

Senate Bill 1055 would activate an emergency alert response similar to the Amber Alert system for child abductions.

Sens. John Rafferty (R-Montgomery) and Randy Vulakovich (R-Allegheny) said the Blue Alert system would speed up the capture of violent criminals who kill or seriously injure local, state or federal law enforcement officers.

“In December, there was a shooting of a police officer outside the Capitol and in January a deputy U.S. marshal was shot and killed in the City of Harrisburg,” Vulakovich said in a statement. “We need to ensure that law enforcement personnel and the public are immediately aware of dangerous situations like these so that perpetrators can be apprehended as quickly and safely as possible.”

Thirty states already have Blue Alert systems.