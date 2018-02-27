Restaurant Week is underway in York

By Published:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Downtown York is sizzling for Restaurant Week with 34 restaurants taking part this year. Roost Uncommon Kitchen is taking part, and the kitchen is on fire.

Chefs cooking up specials for the event which runs through Saturday. Megan Feeser, the organizer of Restaurant Week says the restaurants participating range from Stands at Central Market, all the way up to fine dining.

Specials include vegan options, as well as ethnic and international food.  “It’s a real economic boost for them. It’s an opportunity for them to show themselves off and let people know what they have to offer and show off the dining scene we have here in downtown York,” said Feeser.

At Roost Uncommon Kitchen, The Roost is one of the most popular items, it’s fried chicken, sausage gravy, queso, biscuits, and hash browns . You can read more about the participating restaurants and specials by going here.

 

