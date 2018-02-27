Recent school threats prompt parents to consider home schooling

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — With this relentless series of school threats, are parents rethinking things? Are some considering pulling their kids out of traditional brick-and-mortar schools?

Mandy Fowler already home-schools her second-grader, Cylas. “It’s way better than regular school,” said Cylas. Mandy says she is now considering homeschooling her high school freshman daughter, Bailey.

“With the most recent events that have been going on, we’ve definitely been thinking about taking her back out of the public school system and homeschooling again,” said Fowler. “We all would worry that somebody would do something to them and getting cover, getting in a classroom. Are they going to be safe? Can somebody shoot through a door?”

Dawn Meeks, Coordinator of the York Home School Association says the home-school community has grown over the past few years, and it’s becoming more mainstream. The organization has seen more interest in the past few weeks, after recent shootings and threats.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education reports more than 24,500 home-schoolers in the state during the 2015-16 school year, which is up more than 1,500 from the previousyear.

“I think especially with these most recent events, it’s definitely going to grow,” said Fowler.

Statistics from the U.S. Department of Education show the number of home-schooled student has gone up every year since 2011.