Police are cracking down on aggressive driving

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Tuesday morning 13 police officers from Lancaster and Lebanon counties are being honored for their efforts to keep the community safe from aggressive drivers.

The officers are being recognized for their outstanding participation in PENNDOT’s aggressive driving enforcement and education project. The officers have gone above and beyond to reduce aggressive driving like speeding, tailgating, and running red lights.

According to PennDOT’s website speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of highway crashes and fatalities in Pennsylvania. However, they say many drivers don’t realize they’re being aggressive.

PennDOT says signs of aggressive driving are excessive speeding, tailgating, and racing to beat red lights. Other signs are weaving in and out of traffic, passing illegally on the right, and failing to yield the right of way to oncoming vehicles.

The Aggressive Driving Education and Enforcement project was put in place to deter aggressive drivers and make Pennsylvania’s highways safer for all who use them. PennDOT partners with Pennsylvania State and Local Police Departments to conduct aggressive driving enforcement. According to PennDOT since the project was launched in 2006, more than 580 roadways have been targeted with additional enforcement and education.