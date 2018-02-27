Pennsylvania flu cases drop again; season likely peaked

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania health officials say it appears this flu season has reached its peak.

Flu activity decreased last week in all state regions. Activity is still considered widespread, and it’s not uncommon for another strain to cause a second wave of activity during a flu season, the Health Department said Tuesday.

Fifteen flu-associated deaths were reported last week, including three pediatric cases. So far this season, there have been 150 flu-associated deaths, including five pediatric cases.

More than 85,000 flu cases have been reported since Oct. 1.