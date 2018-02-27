Map fight causes confusion in congressional races

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today is the first day for candidates for U.S. Congress in Pennsylvania to circulate petitions for their nomination. The new congressional map, which Republicans are fighting in the U.S. Supreme Court, is creating a lot of uncertainty heading into the May primary.

Veteran political consultant Christopher Nicholas says many Congressional candidates have been preparing to run for months, and the new map raises a lot of questions. “The court decided to renumber all of the districts,” said Nicholas.

So, here for example, a lot of the people that would have had Scott Perry as their congressman, he was the fourth district, but now he’s the 10th.”

Scott Perry has represented the 4th district for 3 terms. The Republican, though is now in a re-drawn 10th district, which is expected to be more competitive.

“Whether you like Congressman Perry or not, I don’t think he’s made any mistakes,” said Nicholas. “So, on paper, it could be competitive. But, you’d still have to beat an incumbent.”

State Representative Steve Bloom will go for the Republican nomination in his new district, to replace U.S. representative Bill Shuster, but Bloom had planned to go after Lou Barletta’s seat, who’s leaving to run for U.S. Senate before the maps changed

Five members of Congress in Pennsylvania won’t be seeking another term this year, a sixth resigned, and that’s creating a number of open seats.

“I would predict that if this map holds, the Democrats pick up at least two seats, and possibly four,” said Nicholas.

Republican leaders have filed for an emergency stay of the new congressional map in the U.S. Supreme Court, but that could fuel even more confusion for candidates running for office.

“Suppose we’re a week into gathering petitions in your new district, which is district seven. And then all of a sudden, the court throws it out, and you’re back in your old district, which was the 15th,” said Nicholas. Do the signatures that you have that overlap, are they good? Do you have to start over? Do you get more time?”

Today is the first day for candidates to gather signatures to qualify for the primary election ballots. The deadline for candidates to file them is March 20th.