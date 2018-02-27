Man sought for robbery attempt at Lower Allen grocery store

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they’re asking for help to identify a man who tried to rob the Weis Markets store in Lower Allen Township.

The man placed his hand into his backpack and told a clerk to empty a checkout drawer early Monday, around 2:30 a.m. The clerk was able to secure the drawer and walk away, and the man left the store in the 1100 block of Lowther Road, police said.

Investigators released a surveillance photo of the man and asked anyone who recognizes him to call Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-8477, or email contact@cumberlandcrimestoppers.net.

Callers do not have to give their names.