Man gets prison for driving at deputies, store robbery

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man will serve up to 20 years in prison for attempting to run down two deputy sheriffs when they tried to arrest him for robbing a Target store.

Clinton L. Young III, 27, of Gap, pleaded guilty Monday to felony counts of aggravated assault, disarming a law enforcement officer, robbery, and other charges.

In exchange for the pleas, Young will serve 10 to 20 years in prison.

The district attorney’s office said Young admitted he robbed a Target store in Warwick Township on Sept. 7. A week later, he drove a car directly at two deputy sheriffs when they tried to arrest him at a Christiana home.

One deputy fired at the car, and the deputies pursued Young for about three miles until his car became disabled. Young then attempted to take a deputy’s gun from its holster. He was arrested after another deputy used a stun gun on him.