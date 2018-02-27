Hit-run, DUI driver crashed into Ephrata cars, property

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – A hit-run driver was under the influence of alcohol when she left a trail of damage to parked cars and other property Monday night, Ephrata police said.

Melissa K. Rose, 38, of Ephrata, was driving a white SUV at a high rate of speed when she struck several vehicles parked in the 400 block of East Main Street. The SUV also hit an occupied vehicle at the intersection of Akron Road, a brick stairway, a pedestrian traffic signal post, and a block retaining wall in front of the Hampton Inn, police said.

Rose had a blood-alcohol content of point-21 percent, more than twice the legal limit of point-08 percent, police said. She was charged in a summons for DUI and hit-and-run offenses.

Several blocks of East Main Street were shut down in both directions for about an hour so crews could clean the debris.