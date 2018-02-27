Ex-school chief gets in program to have mischief charges cleared

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A former superintendent of the York Suburban School District has been accepted into a one-year intervention program to clear her record of vandalism charges.

Michele A. Merkle, 55, was accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program on Tuesday, according to court records. The program is for first-time offenders with relatively minor charges.

Merkle was charged with two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief after police said she deliberately scratched two vehicles in the high school parking lot in September.

Surveillance cameras recorded her placing scratches on both cars, and Merkle admitted to police that she vandalized the vehicles.

At the ARD hearing on Tuesday, Mearkle also was ordered to perform 35 hours community service within four months and have a mental health evaluation. She was further ordered to have no abusive contact with the victim.

Court records indicate she has paid more than $4,300 in restitution.