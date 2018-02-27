Enjoy today, clouds return tomorrow, rain by Thursday

Something happened late yesterday. The sun returned! We almost forget what it looked like around these parts. That might be a bit dramatic, but savor it today because clouds and rain return soon. Today will be the nicest day of the week with sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s. It will be a very pleasant afternoon. Tonight will be mostly clear with temperatures falling into the 30s. Clouds quickly return tomorrow as more moisture pushes north from the Gulf of Mexico. It will be mild, however, despite the clouds, with temperatures in the upper 50s. Thursday looks wet with most of the rain coming in the afternoon through the evening and overnight. Another half inch to inch of rain is possible. Cold air follows behind the rain which could allow for a mix of rain and snow showers Friday morning before the storm exits. The rest of Friday features cool and blustery conditions with temperatures in the lower 40s.

The weekend appears dry at this time…which will be a nice change from last weekend. Temperatures looks fairly seasonable too with highs in the upper 40s. Looking ahead, the beginning of March will be cool, but the general trend remains the going pattern — mild and damp. Stay tuned and enjoy the glorious day we have on tap for this Tuesday!