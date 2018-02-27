Dauphin commissioner Pries ends run for Congress

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County Commissioner Mike Pries has suspended his campaign for Congress.

Pries was seeking the Republican nomination to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Charlie Dent in Pennsylvania’s 15th congressional district, but that was before the state Supreme Court imposed new district boundaries last week.

The former 15th district stretched from Allentown to the suburbs east of Harrisburg, but the court’s map places all of Dauphin County and parts of Cumberland and York counties in the 10th congressional district, the seat held by Republican Congressman Scott Perry.

“While I have serious concerns about the decision made by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, I know the time for me to run is not now,” Pries said in a statement Tuesday. “I intend to stay involved and will actively support Congressman Scott Perry’s re-election in the newly drawn 10th District where I reside.”