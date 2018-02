The Soup Cook off is a delicious tasting event, open to the public, where anybody can come and sample all different kinds of soups while raising money for those living with Cystic Fibrosis and The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Gwen Forlizzi, joined us on the show to tell us more AND brought us some delicious samples of what we can taste at the cook off!

The Soup Cook off happens this Sunday, March 4 at The Radisson! For more information, log onto their website!