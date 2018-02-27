Brought back to life with cardiac rehabilitation

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – After having multiple heart surgeries, Paul Ketter said he was easily be exhausted from simple tasks people take for granted, like getting out of bed and making breakfast.

That’s all changed since he started cardiac rehabilitation at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. With a little sweat and lots of smiles, Ketterman enjoys his visits to the hospital.

“I go three times a week for about an hour and a half each time, but I have graduated now,” he said.

Ketterman’s life changed in April 2016 when three heart attacks led to open heart surgery. Recovery for the 81-year-old was tough, almost unbearable.

“I could not breathe,” Ketterman said. “I had no appetite. I couldn’t sleep more than two hours a night.”

Then he started cardiac rehabilitation.

“Each patient is hooked up to an EKG monitor,” exercise physiologist Christina Janosky said. “We’re watching their heart rate, vital signs, blood pressure, oxygen levels, and, of course, how they’re feeling.”

WellSpan says cardiac rehabilitation provides patients with exercise therapy, diagnostic services, and education.

With a new job and booming social life, Ketterman and his heart have no plans to slow down. With a smile on his face and twinkle in his eye, he said, “not until I get old, and that might be quite a few years.”