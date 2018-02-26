Woman gets prison for son’s bathtub drowning death

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg woman will serve up to six years in prison for the bathtub drowning death of her 12-month-old son in August 2016.

Kathryn Jacoby, 26, was ordered to serve two to six years in prison, followed by five years of probation, when she was sentenced last week in Dauphin County Prison.

She pleaded guilty in December to involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The district attorney’s office said Jacoby admitted she left her son William and his 2-year-old sister unattended in an upstairs bathroom at her Derry Street home while she was downstairs talking on the phone for at least 22 minutes.

Jacoby also admitted she consumed marijuana and alcohol before placing her children in the bathtub. A blood test revealed the presence of marijuana and a blood-alcohol content of point-15 percent, prosecutors said.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Seán McCormack told the judge that Jacoby has done nothing to deal with her substance abuse issues since her son’s death. He said she admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana just days before her presentence interview.