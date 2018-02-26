Why can’t this Midstate convenience store sell 6-packs of beer?

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — This year, buying a six pack of beer in Pennsylvania is supposed to be easier.

So why is one Midstate convenience store being told they can’t sell it?

Even though recent legislation has opened up state liquor laws, Susquehanna Township manager David Kratzer says that does not mean every business will be granted a license to sell.

“It’s a complicated issue,” said Kratzer.

Kratzer says the township exceeded their quota of liquor licenses years ago. That means if a business wants to get one, they have to wait until one opens up to buy. Then, they have to get special approval from the township, in addition to approval from the state Liquor Control Board.

“This is a long process that doesn’t just involve the township, it’s up to the PLCB too,” said Kratzer.

In January, the township held a public meeting about Uni-Mart, who wants to sell take-out beer at their Front Street location. The board voted no, citing reasons that the store did not have enough parking and is too close to a major intersection.

“There were some questions as to their ability to comply with some requirements,” said Kratzer. “There was concern relative to traffic in general on Front Street…it’s located at a busy intersection…and questions about if there is enough access to the site.”

While other stores in the township have been granted licenses, including the nearby Giant on Linglestown Road, Kratzer says the board takes in many factors when making these decisions. He says they look at how close a liquor license applicant’s business is to homes, schools, churches and busy roadways.

In their resolution, the board also says they rejected the license because several DUI-related incidents have occurred in the area. Susquehanna Township Police did not return ABC27’s request for comment on that.

Uni-Mart has appealed the townships decision and is awaiting a ruling from a judge on the matter.