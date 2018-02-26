Tips sought on boy’s disappearance in 2000

JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers has renewed a plea for information in the 2000 disappearance of a 12-year-old boy.

Eric Pyles, also known as Nick Cagnow, went missing on Dec. 12, 2000. Investigators say he got off his school bus on Awol Road in Jonestown but didn’t walk toward his home. He was last seen near the Jonestown Bible Church that afternoon.

Police said Pyles had a history of running away but usually came home after a few hours. He originally is from Luray, Virginia, and both of his parents were living in Luray when he disappeared.

Crime Stoppers released a composite photograph of what Pyles would look like now.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

