Supervisor embezzled $179K from Harrisburg schools, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A transportation supervisor is accused of stealing more than $179,000 from the Harrisburg School District.

Dana L. Andrews, 38, created and submitted fraudulent invoices from Boyo Transportation and submitted the invoices to the school district for payment, then kept the checks without Boyo’s knowledge that a check was issued, city police said in a news release Monday.

Andrews also altered Boyo Transportation invoices sent to the district to create overcharges. When the district made payment, Andrews would request a refund from Boyo then keep and cash the checks, police said.

Andrews was the district’s transportation supervisor from January 2014 until November 8, 2017. She resigned when the fraud was discovered.

Police said between May 2016 and November 2017, Andrews altered 44 checks. She allegedly added her name to 17 checks made payable to the district and forged 27 others using a Boyo manager’s signature.

Andrews is charged with one count of theft by deception, 44 counts of forgery, 67 counts of unlawful use of a computer, and six counts of access device fraud. She was arraigned on the charges and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.