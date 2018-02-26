Student in custody for Penn Manor threats

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Penn Manor High School student was taken into custody for graffiti threats found in a restroom.

Graffiti was discovered in one restroom on Friday and a second message was found in another restroom Monday morning, according to a statement on the district’s website.

After two students reported the second incident, high school administrators said they were able to quickly determine who was responsible for both messages. They said a pen and notebook were the only items in the student’s possession.

“This student made a very poor choice in making these threats,” the statement reads. “Please understand that any time there is even the simplest threat, the school and the police take it very seriously and investigate the threat until we determine that our school is safe.”

“Everyone needs to understand that what each of us says or writes carries significant weight and may have severe consequences. Our policy is to cooperate with authorities and pursue the most significant consequences possible. You should also know that the Lancaster County District Attorney takes these threats very seriously as well. At the current time, local authorities are taking strong actions in dealing with this situation.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, based on how many of you have responded to this situation and what took place in Florida, you do not want our school to be an unsafe place. We have to do everything we can to make sure we have a school that is responsible and safe. We also need to be resilient in troubling times. It is not easy, but we must not let anxiety, worry or fear control us.”