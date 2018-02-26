Police: DUI driver had unbuckled kids

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lititz woman was driving under the influence while two young children were buckled in her vehicle, police said.

Sarah Kyu-Soo Klinge, 36, had four flat tires when officers stopped her Friday night on Fruitville Pike at Erbs Quarry Road. She showed signs of impairment, and the children, ages 3 and 7, were in car seats but not buckled, Manheim Township police said.

Klinge refused a DUI test, police said.

She was charged with DUI, endangering the welfare of children, and two summary traffic violations.