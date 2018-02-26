Police: Dover man threatened mass shooting

By Published:
Allen Housseal (Northern York County Regional Police Department)

DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man was arrested after he told a co-worker that he could start the next mass shooting, police said.

Allen Housseal, 19, of Dover, is charged with terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, and harassment.

Northern York County Regional police said Housseal was working at the Weis Markets store in Dover Township when he made the threat on Saturday evening.

Housseal said he would not shoot the coworker and that he would only shoot one of the other employees, police said.

He was taken into custody at his home on Sunday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s