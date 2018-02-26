Police: Dover man threatened mass shooting

DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man was arrested after he told a co-worker that he could start the next mass shooting, police said.

Allen Housseal, 19, of Dover, is charged with terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, and harassment.

Northern York County Regional police said Housseal was working at the Weis Markets store in Dover Township when he made the threat on Saturday evening.

Housseal said he would not shoot the coworker and that he would only shoot one of the other employees, police said.

He was taken into custody at his home on Sunday.