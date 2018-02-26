Parents defend son accused of school threat

WILLIAMSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Fifteen-year-old Zachary Rudy is in a juvenile detention center, accused of making school threats.

“It caused mass hysteria. Everybody was reading the post. It wasn’t directed toward any school. There was no name on it or anything. People started going crazy,” said Jerry Rudy, Zachary’s father.

Police said a photo posted on Instagram included the comment, “I hate everyone at WV. Like why can’t they all just disappear.” The Rudys say Zachary posted in on Feb. 11, four days before the school shooting in Florida.

“What he put was inappropriate in most people’s eyes, but it was his feelings at that time,” Jerry Rudy said, “and now he’s sitting in jail locked up for something he knows nothing about, and it’s not fair.”

The parents say their son made the post because he was being bullied at school. They say their son is a good student who likes to read and is involved in the school play.

They are disappointed with the Williams Valley School District. The Rudys say they were never notified by the district of their son’s actions.

Zachary Rudy is charged with terroristic threats, causing or risking a catastrophe, and criminal use of a communication facility.