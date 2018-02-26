Pa. bill would offer scholarships to first responders

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has introduced legislation to offer scholarships to volunteer first responders.

Rep. James R. Santora (R-Delaware) said his proposal, House Bill 2110, would establish an education tax credit program to help fire and ambulance companies recruit and retain volunteers.

The program would provide a scholarship of up to $5,000 per active volunteer to attend a Pennsylvania institution of higher learning.

“We face the possibility of more limited services, such as an ambulance taking five times as long to arrive during emergencies, or much higher costs that would inevitably come with all first responders being paid if we can’t work to fix this growing problem,” Santora said in a statement. “Clearly, this issue needs our attention.”

Santora said the ranks of volunteer firefighters in Pennsylvania have dwindled from about 300,000 in the 1970s to around 50,000 today.