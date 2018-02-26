Neilly’s Foods: Just Add Water!

Neilly’s food is a food manufacturer located York PA producing healthy, low sodium, quick and easy meals for busy households. Their products are available in supermarkets across the mid-Atlantic region, south and gulf states.

Today, we’re whipping up some Zesty Rice & Beans with Sausage:

Recipe: Cook Time – 15 minutes

Ingredients

1 Cup Neilly’s Zesty rice and red Beans
2 ¼ Cup of water
¼ Cup diced Turkey sausage
Salt (optional)
1 Tbsp Olive Oil/Canola oil

Method

Heat sauce pan. Add oil, sausage and stir until brown.
Add Neilly’s rice mix and stir.
Add water and cover sauce pan with lid
Reduce heat and cook until water completely absorbs (Approximately 15 minutes).
Fluff  rice with a fork.

Serves  4

