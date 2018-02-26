Man arrested for 2016 homicide in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man wanted for a 2016 homicide in Harrisburg has been arrested in North Carolina.

Kurt Tasker Jr., 28, is charged with criminal homicide and related counts for the July 16, 2016, fatal shooting of 27-year-old Frank Whitlock in the 1200 block of Hunter Street.

U.S. Marshal Martin Pane said the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force received information in late January that Tasker might be found at a home in Statesville, North Carolina. The home was placed under surveillance and Tasker was arrested by the task force Monday afternoon.

Tasker is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

 

