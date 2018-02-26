Local communities to get share of Philly red light fines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Three local communities will get a share of the $11.5 million in fines collected with the use of red light cameras in Philadelphia.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s office said red light enforcement fines will fund 41 safety projects across the state, including projects in Mechanicsburg, Lower Paxton Township in Dauphin County, and Annville Township in Lebanon County.

Mechanicsburg will get $60,000 to retime traffic signals at seven intersections and upgrade LED modules at 10 intersections.

Lower Paxton Township will receive $63,748 to upgrade the intersections of Colonial Road and Crums Mill Road/Devonshire Road, Colonial Road and Valley Road/Windfield Street, and Colonial Road and King George/Colonial Park Mall Driveway. The intersections will get upgraded traffic signal controllers and electrical equipment.

Annville Township will get $152,125 to improve pedestrian safety along Route 422 and Route 934 by updating pavement markings, updating curb ramps, and installing school crossing signs.

Under state law, fines from red-light violations at 30 intersections in Philadelphia supply the grant funding.