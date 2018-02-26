Line painting planned for I-81 work zone

Published:

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Line painting in the Interstate 81 construction zone near Mechanicsburg may cause slow moving traffic on Tuesday.

The painting will begin as early as 11 a.m. and continue until about mid-to-late afternoon, but it’s possible the work may take longer, according to a PennDOT news release.

Drivers should expect traffic lane restrictions and a slow-moving painting operation in one or both directions of the interstate, between Exit 57 for Route 114 and Exit 59 for Route 581.

The line painting will better mark the travel lanes.

PennDOT will apply more durable pavement markings after the interstate is repaved in the spring.

