Fighting the Opioid Crisis: Experts say to lock up your medicine cabinet

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Nearly one in five teens say they’ve used prescription medicine to get high at least once in their lives.

The Drug Enforcement Agency also says many teens get those drugs from family, friends or relatives.
They don’t have to make too much of an effort because the drugs are right there at home.

That’s why experts say opioids can’t just be left in the medicine cabinet, they have to be locked up.

Evergreen House counselor Tracie Bauer says “It happens a lot. There are parties now where peers go and they bring medicine from their families’ homes and they put the medicine in a basket and you just randomly pull out pills.”

You’ve heard by now that an opioid pill addiction often leads to heroin addiction, because there comes a time you can’t get the pain pills anymore and addicts turn the street version.

If you or a loved one needs help recovering from addiction, this phone number is a good one to call:1-800-622-help (4357).
It’s a national helpline that’s staffed by trained professionals 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

